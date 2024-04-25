Raymond James Increases Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$70.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TECK.B. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$71.86.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at C$62.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$59.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$54.60. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$47.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$69.41. The firm has a market cap of C$31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.44.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

