Raymond James Increases Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$70.00

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2024

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.BGet Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TECK.B. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$71.86.

Teck Resources Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at C$62.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$59.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$54.60. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$47.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$69.41. The firm has a market cap of C$31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.44.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

