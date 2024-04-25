Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 67.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,372 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $99.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.68. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

