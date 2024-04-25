Sigma Planning Corp Sells 17,625 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 66.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,625 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDIS opened at $77.65 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12-month low of $63.08 and a 12-month high of $82.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.30.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

