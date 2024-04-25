Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,670 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $7,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 11.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 5.2% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.8% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 61.7% during the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 3,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $51,312.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.00.

Shares of ANSS opened at $328.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 57.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $336.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.01 and a fifty-two week high of $364.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.23. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $805.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

