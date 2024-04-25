Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $7.51 Million Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,070 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $7,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.3% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 34.5% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.9% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ADM. Roth Capital downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Argus cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE ADM opened at $61.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $87.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.79 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.