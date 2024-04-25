Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 79,734 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79,734 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $7,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 808,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,356 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 613,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,226,000 after acquiring an additional 147,717 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,161,000 after acquiring an additional 28,714 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 287,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,078,000 after acquiring an additional 67,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 26,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 14,662 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $83.79 on Thursday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.36 and a 12-month high of $94.00. The stock has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 232.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.21 and a 200-day moving average of $75.62.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.61 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.59%. Equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $191,236.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,794 shares in the company, valued at $12,515,756.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $6,132,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,551,987 shares in the company, valued at $126,905,976.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $191,236.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,515,756.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 492,170 shares of company stock worth $41,250,398. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

