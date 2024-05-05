Analyzing RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) & Webuy Global (NASDAQ:WBUY)

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) and Webuy Global (NASDAQ:WBUY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RealReal and Webuy Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RealReal $549.30 million 0.75 -$168.47 million ($1.67) -2.34 Webuy Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Webuy Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RealReal.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RealReal -30.67% N/A -26.38% Webuy Global N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares RealReal and Webuy Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for RealReal and Webuy Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RealReal 0 4 2 0 2.33 Webuy Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

RealReal presently has a consensus price target of $3.61, suggesting a potential downside of 7.33%. Given RealReal’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RealReal is more favorable than Webuy Global.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.7% of RealReal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Webuy Global shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of RealReal shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

RealReal beats Webuy Global on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc. operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Webuy Global

Webuy Global Ltd operates as an e-commerce retailer company in Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia. It sells food and beverages, fresh produces, lifestyle daily essential items, e-vouchers, miscellaneous daily needs products, and other personal care products, as well as sells packaged tours. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Singapore.

