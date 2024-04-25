Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 92.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,886 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $572,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 652,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,217,000 after acquiring an additional 13,613 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

MTUM stock opened at $178.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.40 and a 200-day moving average of $164.17. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

