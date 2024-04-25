Sigma Planning Corp Has $694,000 Stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,799 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of X. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in United States Steel by 181.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in United States Steel by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in United States Steel by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

X has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research raised United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.89.

United States Steel Stock Performance

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $36.60 on Thursday. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $50.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.46. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 5.70%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

