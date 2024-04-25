Sigma Planning Corp Sells 11,965 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 62.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,965 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPGP. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,670,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,636,000 after buying an additional 891,343 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,986,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,934,000 after purchasing an additional 832,388 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,483,000 after purchasing an additional 306,394 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 194.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 430,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,324,000 after purchasing an additional 284,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1,149.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 170,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,729,000 after purchasing an additional 156,982 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of SPGP stock opened at $101.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52 week low of $83.14 and a 52 week high of $107.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.17.
About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
