Sigma Planning Corp Sells 11,965 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 62.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,965 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPGP. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,670,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,636,000 after buying an additional 891,343 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,986,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,934,000 after purchasing an additional 832,388 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,483,000 after purchasing an additional 306,394 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 194.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 430,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,324,000 after purchasing an additional 284,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1,149.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 170,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,729,000 after purchasing an additional 156,982 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPGP stock opened at $101.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52 week low of $83.14 and a 52 week high of $107.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.17.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.