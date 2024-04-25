Signaturefd LLC Has $500,000 Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KKR. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $493,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 14,032.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 247,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,243,000 after purchasing an additional 98,560 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.64.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of KKR opened at $96.77 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.79 and a 12 month high of $103.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.61 and its 200-day moving average is $82.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.64 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 4.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.18%.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 286,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,705,719.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 286,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,705,719.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

