Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $88,000 Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 188.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,728,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $730,472,000 after purchasing an additional 27,695 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,182,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,817,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,074,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,068,000 after buying an additional 571,917 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 14,819.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 615,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,121,000 after buying an additional 611,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 608,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,570,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Onto Innovation

In other Onto Innovation news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.48, for a total value of $7,019,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,324,136.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Onto Innovation news, Director David Brian Miller sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $477,372.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,773.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.48, for a total transaction of $7,019,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,324,136.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,170 shares of company stock valued at $8,266,955 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on ONTO shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.60.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $176.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.96 and its 200-day moving average is $156.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.89 and a beta of 1.40. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.40 and a 52-week high of $199.72.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.06 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

