Signaturefd LLC Boosts Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 139.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,260,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,202,000 after purchasing an additional 734,229 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 358.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 828,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,175,000 after purchasing an additional 647,800 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,100,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,199,000 after purchasing an additional 637,357 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,966,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,383,000 after purchasing an additional 389,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,813,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $122.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.49, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.77 and a twelve month high of $161.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

DLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.05.

Get Our Latest Report on DLTR

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at $795,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at $795,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dollar Tree

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.