Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 155.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,853 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 19.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro during the third quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HAS. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $65.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.66 and a 52-week high of $73.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.88 and its 200 day moving average is $51.05.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $757.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.84 million. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -26.12%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

