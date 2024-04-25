Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 355 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 70.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 860 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 10.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1,257.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 16.1% during the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 12,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 46.7% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 36,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 11,517 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 6.6% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 91,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,348,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.92.

Northern Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

NTRS opened at $84.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.55 and its 200 day moving average is $79.38. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.44 and a fifty-two week high of $89.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $2,434,703.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,462,687.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.