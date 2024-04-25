Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 79 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 112.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 149 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 166.1% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,284,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,260,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MLM stock opened at $591.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $343.79 and a 12-month high of $626.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $590.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $514.16.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.72%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up previously from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $621.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $635.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.69.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total value of $936,959.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,757,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,357,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,757,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,724 shares of company stock valued at $16,033,760. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

