Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 137.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 15.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $827,000. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 56.6% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 19,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,012,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total transaction of $7,500,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,145,181.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.01, for a total transaction of $4,816,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 921,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,917,165.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total value of $7,500,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,145,181.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $30,357,479. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $642.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.24. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $383.19 and a fifty-two week high of $778.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $685.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $606.79.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $454.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.13 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 22.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 57.08%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

