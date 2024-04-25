Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 282 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Ryanair by 1,523.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ryanair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Ryanair by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on RYAAY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryanair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

Ryanair Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $138.35 on Thursday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $87.18 and a 12-month high of $150.73. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.63 and a 200-day moving average of $126.39.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). Ryanair had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryanair Profile

(Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.