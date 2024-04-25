Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 440 ($5.43) price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.66% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.16) price target on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research report on Friday, February 9th.
Watches of Switzerland Group Stock Down 1.9 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Ian Carter bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 377 ($4.66) per share, with a total value of £188,500 ($232,831.03). 4.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Watches of Switzerland Group Company Profile
Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches and jewelry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers its products under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands. The company also engages in sale of fashion and classic watches, and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and product insurance services.
