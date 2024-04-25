Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 440 ($5.43) price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.16) price target on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

LON WOSG opened at GBX 355.80 ($4.39) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £852.39 million, a PE ratio of 808.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 376.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 493.57. Watches of Switzerland Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 324.80 ($4.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 899.50 ($11.11).

In related news, insider Ian Carter bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 377 ($4.66) per share, with a total value of £188,500 ($232,831.03). 4.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches and jewelry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers its products under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands. The company also engages in sale of fashion and classic watches, and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and product insurance services.

