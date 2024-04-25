Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,725 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 50.5% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 946,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,397,000 after purchasing an additional 317,683 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 322.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,711,000 after acquiring an additional 114,377 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3,675.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 44,917 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 30,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,305,000. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 93,750 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $5,314,687.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,411.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $209,262.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,863 shares in the company, valued at $8,375,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 93,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $5,314,687.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,652 shares in the company, valued at $320,411.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,289 shares of company stock worth $9,642,508 in the last ninety days. 17.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Zillow Group stock opened at $42.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.66. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.23 and a 12-month high of $59.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.75 million. Research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.79.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

