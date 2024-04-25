Duality Advisers LP Has $814,000 Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2024

Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BCFree Report) by 106.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Brunswick by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. HTLF Bank acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Brunswick by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Brunswick by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $3,048,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,748,450.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $526,960.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,427.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $3,048,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,748,450.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,696 shares of company stock valued at $4,574,199. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. B. Riley raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James cut Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BC

Brunswick Price Performance

Shares of BC opened at $86.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.56. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $99.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.30 and a 200-day moving average of $84.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 6.57%. Brunswick’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.