Duality Advisers LP Has $814,000 Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 106.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Brunswick by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. HTLF Bank acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Brunswick by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Brunswick by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $3,048,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,748,450.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $526,960.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,427.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $3,048,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,748,450.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,696 shares of company stock valued at $4,574,199. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. B. Riley raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James cut Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.08.

Brunswick Price Performance

Shares of BC opened at $86.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.56. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $99.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.30 and a 200-day moving average of $84.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 6.57%. Brunswick’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

