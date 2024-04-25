Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 30,204 Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Lincoln National by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 38,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 12,143 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 787.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1,313.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 70,966 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 452.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 105,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 86,454 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter worth about $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National Price Performance

Shares of LNC stock opened at $28.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.38. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.13. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is -36.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lincoln National news, Director Owen Ryan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.90 per share, with a total value of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LNC

About Lincoln National

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.