Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,166,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 31,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.31% of Arch Capital Group worth $86,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,652,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,889,000 after acquiring an additional 390,362 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 16.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,385,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $269,871,000 after purchasing an additional 475,464 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,151,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $251,222,000 after purchasing an additional 104,299 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,620,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,905,000 after buying an additional 1,387,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,240,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,581,000 after buying an additional 354,482 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $94.41 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $69.05 and a fifty-two week high of $96.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.15 and a 200 day moving average of $84.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $2,247,016.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,399,009.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $2,247,016.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at $19,399,009.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,408,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,689 shares of company stock worth $11,872,217 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

