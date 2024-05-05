Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,608,958 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 39,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $88,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $65.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $67.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 168.42%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEM. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

