Swiss National Bank Has $90.75 Million Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,607,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.33% of Nutrien worth $90,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 4.7% in the third quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Nutrien by 0.7% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 50,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $52.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $69.12. The company has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.35). Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.38%.

NTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James downgraded Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

