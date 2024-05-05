Swiss National Bank Has $86.21 Million Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of HubSpot worth $86,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 93 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total value of $5,407,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 526,041 shares in the company, valued at $334,656,763.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total transaction of $5,407,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 526,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.12, for a total value of $1,802,342.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,784 shares in the company, valued at $46,898,542.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,393 shares of company stock valued at $13,421,401. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $600.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.23 and a 12-month high of $693.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $628.44 and a 200-day moving average of $563.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.09 and a beta of 1.57.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $581.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.48 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HUBS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on HubSpot from $577.00 to $656.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $660.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $540.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $642.36.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Further Reading

