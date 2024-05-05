Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stock Position Lowered by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 531,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.31% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $85,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.7% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,677.8% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $169.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.61.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 2.0 %

TTWO opened at $145.88 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.57 and a 1-year high of $171.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.50 and a 200-day moving average of $152.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $40,487.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,910,799.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.