Swiss National Bank Decreases Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 653,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.31% of Zimmer Biomet worth $79,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 410.4% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,364,184.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,677,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE ZBH opened at $121.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $147.50. The firm has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.78%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.