SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stock Position Raised by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1,036.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,831 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26,980.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,574,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,802 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $218,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 134,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $72.25 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.73 and a twelve month high of $74.10. The firm has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.13.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

