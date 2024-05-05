Swiss National Bank Reduces Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.31% of Fair Isaac worth $90,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 112,366.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,737,000 after buying an additional 398,900 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 366,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,633,000 after purchasing an additional 104,161 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 52.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,138,000 after purchasing an additional 82,214 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 191.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 111,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,958,000 after purchasing an additional 73,267 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 13.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 359,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,279,000 after purchasing an additional 42,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,193.01 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $729.54 and a one year high of $1,349.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,226.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1,159.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 62.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total value of $10,079,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,638 shares in the company, valued at $36,081,302.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $29,011,120. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,224.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FICO

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.