Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KLIC. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 224.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 8,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $429,515.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $46.73 on Thursday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.20 and a fifty-two week high of $60.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.92 and a beta of 1.47.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $171.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

