Duality Advisers LP Purchases 3,710 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in General Mills were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in General Mills by 0.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,242,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,423,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in General Mills by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,995,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,608,000 after buying an additional 379,702 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,527,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,346,000 after acquiring an additional 44,933 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,051,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,102,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,519,000 after acquiring an additional 96,935 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 17,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,811 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $71.61 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $90.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.36 and its 200 day moving average is $65.49. The company has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 54.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

