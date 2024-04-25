Duality Advisers LP Makes New $833,000 Investment in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,870 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 259.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 474.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $2,699,513.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total value of $169,211.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,207,022.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $2,699,513.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,153 shares in the company, valued at $59,988,562.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MANH shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.86.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $206.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 67.43 and a beta of 1.44. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.32 and a 1 year high of $266.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.99 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 87.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

