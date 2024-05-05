Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,282,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.31% of Weyerhaeuser worth $79,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 101,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 13,772 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 114,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,124,450.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at $195,347.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,149,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,124,450.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,347.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE WY opened at $31.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.73. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $28.12 and a one year high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. CIBC set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

