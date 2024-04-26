11,748 Shares in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Celsius by 633.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,422,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,560 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Celsius by 18.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,846,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,676,000 after purchasing an additional 762,087 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its stake in Celsius by 192.5% during the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 634,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,942,000 after purchasing an additional 417,825 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,676,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Celsius during the third quarter worth approximately $37,873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total value of $283,164.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,808,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Kyle Audrey Watson sold 40,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total value of $3,566,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 75,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,693,100.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $283,164.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,808,371.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 652,319 shares of company stock valued at $43,575,475 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of CELH stock opened at $71.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.86. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $99.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.68.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.77 million. Celsius had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 131.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CELH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Europe raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.10.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Further Reading

