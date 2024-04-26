Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $489,000 Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 64.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 47,720 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in V.F. were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in V.F. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in V.F. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 153,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in V.F. by 3.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 27,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 1.6% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 54,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other V.F. news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 11,301 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,332.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at $461,582.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other V.F. news, insider Bracken Darrell bought 65,360 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,236.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,041.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 11,301 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $198,332.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,582.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of VFC opened at $12.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -6.40, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $23.55.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). V.F. had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. V.F.’s payout ratio is -18.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush cut their target price on V.F. from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.97.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

