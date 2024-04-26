Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,849 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $6,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 60,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 14,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 5,991 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 190,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,169,000 after buying an additional 80,906 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 253,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,810,000 after buying an additional 130,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at $57,057,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at $57,057,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,689 shares of company stock worth $11,872,217 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $93.05 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $69.05 and a 12-month high of $95.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.34.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 21.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.23.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

