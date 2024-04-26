Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 92.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,780 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.05% of Mosaic worth $5,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 8,776.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 627,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,344,000 after buying an additional 620,583 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,107,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,429,000 after buying an additional 424,063 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,083,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,431,000 after buying an additional 391,191 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 278.7% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 426,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,187,000 after buying an additional 313,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,570,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,904,000 after buying an additional 292,850 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank raised Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Mosaic in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.27.

Mosaic Price Performance

NYSE:MOS opened at $30.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.50. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $43.99.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). Mosaic had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.07%.

Mosaic Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.