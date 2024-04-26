Signaturefd LLC Sells 1,072 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYF. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Curtis Howse sold 6,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $264,584.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,534,503.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $283,964.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,995.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis Howse sold 6,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $264,584.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,534,503.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,158 shares of company stock worth $6,106,106 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

SYF stock opened at $44.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.76. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $45.33.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.19). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.72.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SYF

About Synchrony Financial

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.