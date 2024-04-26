Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Short Interest Up 866.7% in April

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 866.7% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Barratt Developments Stock Performance

BTDPY stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.27. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Barratt Developments Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0992 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.