Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Short Interest Update

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, an increase of 890.7% from the March 31st total of 160,500 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Crown ElectroKinetics Stock Performance
CRKN opened at $0.05 on Friday. Crown ElectroKinetics has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $16.66. The company has a market cap of $2.59 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.14.
Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile
