Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Short Interest Update

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, an increase of 890.7% from the March 31st total of 160,500 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Crown ElectroKinetics Stock Performance

CRKN opened at $0.05 on Friday. Crown ElectroKinetics has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $16.66. The company has a market cap of $2.59 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.14.

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films in the United States. It offers DynamicTint technology, which allows transition between clear and dark in seconds that can be applied to a wide array of windows including commercial buildings, automotive sunroofs, and residential skylight, and windows.

