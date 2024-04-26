CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Short Interest Update

CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 40.0 days.

CareRx Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHHHF opened at $1.68 on Friday. CareRx has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average is $1.32.

CareRx Company Profile

CareRx Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pharmacy services to seniors homes and other congregate care settings in Canada. The company offers medication management, technology, and program solutions. It serves long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes.

