CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Short Interest Update

CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 40.0 days.
CareRx Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHHHF opened at $1.68 on Friday. CareRx has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average is $1.32.
CareRx Company Profile
