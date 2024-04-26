The European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ESCT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $173.00

The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:ESCT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 173 ($2.14) and last traded at GBX 172.86 ($2.14), with a volume of 118045 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 170.60 ($2.11).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 166.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 157. The firm has a market cap of £692.33 million, a P/E ratio of 862.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.29, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. The European Smaller Companies Trust’s payout ratio is presently 2,500.00%.

TR European Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

