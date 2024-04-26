Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) Short Interest Update

Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, an increase of 1,280.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Horizonte Minerals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HZMMF opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.11. Horizonte Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $2.16.

About Horizonte Minerals

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

