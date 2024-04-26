Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) Short Interest Update

Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, an increase of 1,280.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Horizonte Minerals Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:HZMMF opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.11. Horizonte Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $2.16.
About Horizonte Minerals
