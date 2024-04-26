Enterra Co. (OTCMKTS:ETER) Short Interest Up 925.0% in April

Enterra Co. (OTCMKTS:ETER – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 925.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

OTCMKTS:ETER opened at $0.11 on Friday. Enterra has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.16.

Enterra Corporation provides mobile solutions for the restaurant-wine industry in the United States. The company offers VinCompass, a mobile solution that guides users through the wine selection process; and provides personalized wine club and private label wine offerings with eCommerce convenience. Its VinCompass mobile solution enables users to create a digital blue print of their wine preferences, which facilitate each user to navigate through the wine selection process and overcome the fear and anxiety associated with selecting wines.

