Swiss National Bank Sells 8,400 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Posted by on May 6th, 2024

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,960 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.31% of STERIS worth $67,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STE. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the third quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STE opened at $207.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.43. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $185.22 and a fifty-two week high of $254.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.09.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.05. STERIS had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.43%.

STE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

