Merit Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,484,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,456,000 after buying an additional 77,368 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,246,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,887,000 after purchasing an additional 393,338 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 36.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,200,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,559,000 after purchasing an additional 319,820 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,831,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8,482.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,871,000 after purchasing an additional 972,908 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $64.04 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $65.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

