Merit Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.63.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of OHI opened at $31.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $34.77.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 241.44%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

