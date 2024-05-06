Amalgamated Bank Sells 460 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $6,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,677.8% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTWO stock opened at $145.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.28. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.57 and a 52-week high of $171.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.75.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the transaction, the president now owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at $12,965,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,965,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $40,487.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,645 shares in the company, valued at $9,910,799.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.61.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

