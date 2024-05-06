Merit Financial Group LLC Takes $956,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $101.51 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.66. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.52 and a fifty-two week high of $107.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.