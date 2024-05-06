Merit Financial Group LLC Takes $956,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $101.51 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.66. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.52 and a fifty-two week high of $107.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.96.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
